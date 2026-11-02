Windsor police check more than 300 vehicles during R.I.D.E. program

An officer with the Windsor Police Service Traffic Unit speaks with a driver at a R.I.D.E. program in Windsor.

Windsor police checked 305 vehicles during a RIDE program conducted in Windsor and Amherstburg on Friday Oct. 30.

Officers administered four roadside screening tests and one standardized field sobriety test during the initiative.

Earlier in the day, police also issued 72 enforcement actions for speeding, driving without insurance, red-light violations, cellphone use, vehicle documentation offences and other traffic-related infractions.

Police thanked drivers who chose to drive sober and responsibly, saying their decisions help keep local roads safe.