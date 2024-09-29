Two men are facing charges following an alleged sexual assault and forcible confinement incident in the Glengarry neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers from the City Centre Patrol were conducting proactive patrols in the neighbourhood when they encountered a distraught woman.



She told officers that she had just been sexually assaulted by two men, one of whom prevented her from leaving the residence.



Police say the suspects were quickly located and arrested.



A 24-year-old has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.



A 45-year-old has been charged with sexual assault.



Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

