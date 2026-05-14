Windsor police charge two in break-in, identity fraud investigation

Two people are facing a dozen charges each following a break-and-enter and identity fraud investigation in Windsor.

Police say shortly after 10 a.m. on April 25, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home in the 3100 block of Fletcher Crescent near Kenilworth Drive.

Officers learned that a suspect had entered a vehicle parked at the home during the previous night and had stolen a person’s wallet along with several other items, including headphones, a baby stroller, and a garage door opener.

The suspect then used the garage door opener to gain access to the victim’s garage, where an extension cord was taken.

Fraudulent purchases totalling more than $600 were subsequently made using the victim’s credit card at multiple businesses across the city.

Members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit reviewed surveillance footage and identified a suspect.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on May 12, officers located and arrested a 31-year-old man in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.

He has been charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft under $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, four counts of possession/use of a credit card obtained by offence, and four counts of fraud not exceeding $5,000.

A second suspect was arrested on May 11 at a financial institution in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers responded to a report of a fraud in progress and found a suspect in possession of the victim’s stolen identification. He has been charged with 12 offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.