A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after Windsor police seized more than $3,000 worth of illicit drugs.

Officers responded to a report of a trespasser at a residence in the 1300 block of Dufferin Place shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers located a male suspect in the basement of the residence and observed him allegedly attempting to dispose of illicit substances in a sink.

A search of the area resulted in the seizure of 19.2 grams of crack cocaine, 16.2 grams of yellow fentanyl, $40 in Canadian currency, an iPhone, a digital scale, and a resealable plastic bag containing yellow residue.

The total estimated value of the seized drugs is $3,216.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with: