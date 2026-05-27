Windsor police charge rideshare driver with sexual assault

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Windsor police have charged a rideshare driver with sexual assault.

An investigation was launched on April 18, after police received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted during a trip.

Police say the victim used a rideshare and was offered the personal number of the driver for future bookings.

The victim later contacted the driver directly for a return trip and police say that’s when the driver allegedly made unwanted sexual advances, touching the victim while parked in the 400 block of Askin Avenue.

She repeatedly told him to stop before he drove her home. The incident was reported later that day.

A 30-year-old man was identified and later arrested in the 100 block of Goyeau Avenue.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police are reminding riders to stay safe when using rideshare services.

Passengers should verify driver details in the app, keep bookings within the platform, and consider sharing trip information with someone they trust.

Unsafe or unusual behaviour should be reported to police immediately.