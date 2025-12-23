A 56-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

Windsor police say the suspect was originally arrested by Chatham-Kent police in September on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching involving a child victim.

According to police, officers in Chatham-Kent learned that further sexual assaults had occurred in Windsor involving the same victim and suspect.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and learned the victim first met the suspect outside of a convenience store in Windsor.

Police say the suspect allegedly offered the victim a ride home and later paid them for sex.

Investigators say between July 1, 2025, and September 13, 2025, the suspect reportedly had sexual intercourse with the victim on multiple occasions in exchange for money and goods.

Police say on one occasion, the suspect allegedly struck the victim after they refused sex.

The man was arrested on December 20 in the 1100 block of Assumption Street in Windsor.

He's charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.