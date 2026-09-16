Windsor police charge assisted living worker

A Windsor police cruiser seen in Windsor, Ont. on July 14, 2026. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)

An assisted living worker in Windsor has been arrested and charged.

Windsor police say officers responded to a report of a theft at a private residence on Monday, September 14.

According to police, officers learned the victim was hospitalized for an extended period this summer.

Police say surveillance footage allegedly showed the victim’s assisted living worker entering the home without permission during this period and leaving with the cash and valuables worth $35,000.

Investigators say the building’s surveillance hard drive was also stolen.

The suspect was arrested on Monday in West Windsor.

A 51-year-old man is charged with two counts of break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence.