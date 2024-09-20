The Windsor Police Service has charged the mother of a 5-year-old child who drowned to death in a backyard pool.

On Sept. 9, police were called for a report of a drowning at a residence in the 4200 block of Barton Crescent, just off Holburn Street in Windsor.

When officers arrived on the scene, they quickly recovered the child from the bottom of the home’s backyard pool.

Life-saving measures were performed on the unresponsive child, but despite these efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit investigated and arrested a 25-year-old woman on Sept. 19.

The suspect has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.