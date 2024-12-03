Windsor police have charged seven alleged impaired drivers this week.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving after veering off the road and crashing into a commercial sign. She was the seventh person charged with impaired driving since Nov. 27.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West. Officers say they arrived at the scene and learned that a motorist had crashed into a sign, causing significant damage to the vehicle, and become stuck in a field.

When officers spoke to the suspect motorist, they say they detected the odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including glassy eyes and slurred speech. The Windsor woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

"Driving under the influence is not only against the law, but it puts the lives of innocent people at risk," says Sgt. Craig Judson of the Windsor Police Serve Traffic Enforcement Unit. "As the holiday season approaches, we implore everyone to plan ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Make alternate arrangements, such as using a designated driver or a rideshare service, to get home safely."