Windsor police charge 14-year-old following minibike stunt driving

A 14-year-old is facing several charges being caught popping a wheelie on Tecumseh Road East near Central Avenue. Oct. 14, 2026. (Source: WPS)

A 14-year-old is facing several charges after Windsor police say he was caught performing stunts on a minibike.

Police say officers spotted the youth popping a wheelie on Tecumseh Road East near Central Avenue Wednesday morning.

When officers tried to stop him on Bernard Road, police say the rider threw a pylon in front of the cruiser and ran away.

He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say the gas-powered minibike is considered a motorcycle under the Highway Traffic Act, and the youth did not have the required licence, insurance or permit.

He faces five charges, including stunt driving and failing to stop for an emergency vehicle.

The minibike was impounded for 14 days.