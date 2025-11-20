An alert Windsor police cadet is getting the credit after a woman's silent plea for help resulted in a man being arrested in connection to a violent incident.

On November 18, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a police cadet went to a residence in the city’s west end to serve court documents.

Police say when a woman answered the door, she quietly mouthed the words “help me” toward the cadet while a man stood close behind her. Concerned for her safety, the cadet immediately ushered the woman to safety and requested patrol officers to attend to assist and investigate.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that the man had visited the home the previous evening and was allowed to stay overnight. The next morning, he allegedly assaulted both residents, then produced a knife, threatened them, and forcibly confined them inside a bedroom.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

A 62-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, two counts of forcible confinement, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.