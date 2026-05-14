Windsor Police bust two stunt drivers in separate incidents

Two motorists have been charged for stunt driving, including one driver with a suspended licence and no insurance.

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped both drivers in separate incidents over the last couple of days.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, May 11, officers stopped a 39-year-old man for driving double the speed limit. The man was travelling 174 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on the E.C. Row Expressway at Matchett Road.

The driver had his vehicle impounded for 14 days and his licence suspended for 30 days.

The following day, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers stopped a 42-year-old man for travelling 95 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East.

During the stop, officers discovered he was driving a borrowed vehicle with no insurance and was driving with a suspended licence.

The car was impounded for 14 days, and police issued the driver a summons for stunt driving and driving while under suspension. The vehicle’s owner also received a summons for allowing an unlicensed person to drive and allowing the car to operate with no insurance.

Both drivers will go to court at a later date.

Police are reminding the public that speeding puts everyone at risk and to follow posted limits.