A 33-year-old man has been charged by Windsor police in connection with multiple alleged sexual assaults involving the same victim.

Following a report of a sexual assault on Feb. 13, the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit launched an investigation and determined that the victim was allegedly assaulted on three separate occasions by a man known to them.

Police say the first incident reportedly happened in Oct. 2025.

Two additional incidents are alleged to have taken place in early February, with the final incident occurring five days after the second.

A suspect was located and arrested outside of a home in the city's west end on Feb. 14.

Mohamed Ramade has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized is urged to contact police at 519-258-6111.