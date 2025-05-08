Windsor police for the 25th year will set up shop inside Devonshire Mall starting Thursday through Saturday ahead of National Police Week beginning Sunday May 11.

National Police Week began in 1970 as a way for the police to connect with their communities and to increase awareness about the services they provide.

Join Windsor Police and other law enforcement agencies from Thursday, May 8 until Saturday, May 10 at Devonshire Mall for Police Week!



Our teams will be available to answer questions, discuss a variety of topics, and host engaging events.

Swipe to learn more about the activities… pic.twitter.com/PWjYETx9os — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 6, 2025

Community Services Officer and Liaison Officer for Devonshire Mall, Constable Anthony Salloum, says officers will be on hand during over three days to connect with the community.

"Get to know us, as well ask any questions that you may have without having the need to call the police to ask a question, you can always ask us there, and we'll get to know one another so this way you can feel connected with us instead of reading everything online and ensuring that we have the answers that you're looking for," Salloum said.

Salloum says police have a number of events planned including Coffee with a Cop, Bail or Jail photo booth and many giveaways.

"Devonshire Mall will Cupcakes with a Cop on the Saturday May 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., once again joined by officers from our service and other services, we'll also be giving away Faraday Bags by our auto theft booth," he said.

Salloum says they want to build a relationship with citizens and businesses so they are comfortable speaking with police.

"What we would like the community to take away is to know that the Windsor Police Service is there to protect and to serve the citizens in our city," Salloum said.

A list of the events are below: