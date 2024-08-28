Windsor Police are appealing to the community for video footage of a suspect responsible for multiple incidents in East Riverside.

According to police, residents in the area of Florence Avenue to Saint John Street and Riverside Drive to Cedarview Street are asked to review their dashcam or surveillance footage for suspicious activity between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24.



At the time of the incident, police say the suspect was wearing a face covering, black sunglasses, a grey hoodie, light-coloured cargo shorts and dark shoes.



Anyone with information or footage related to this incident is asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-6700 extension 4830, or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.