Windsor police are asking for the public's help with an investigation that started in October.

The Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation involving an interaction between two vehicles.

Police state the incident occurred on October 18 between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. in the area of Wyandotte Street East and George Avenue.

The cars involved are a black sedan and another unidentified vehicle.

Residents and businesses in the area are asked to review their surveillance and dash camera footage for anything that may assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.