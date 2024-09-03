Windsor Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

Police say on Monday, September 2, officers received a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a parked car in the 800 block of Huron Church Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model black Toyota Corolla, with an Ontario licence plate beginning with the letter D.

Police state that the suspect is described as an East Indian man with medium length black hair. At the time of the incident, he wore black pants and a black, grey, and white long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. Or contact the Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.