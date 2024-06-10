A vacant house fire in Windsor's Ford City is under investigation.

Windsor police say the fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at an abandoned house in the 2600-block of Richmond Street.



According to police, the fire spread to two neighbouring properties and was put out by Windsor fire.



Police say there were no injuries and the fire caused over $500,000 in damages.



The fire is being treated as suspicious and the Windsor Police Arson Unit is investigating.



Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.