Officers with the Windsor Police Arson Unit are investigating a fire at a residential building in the city's west end that's being treated as suspicious.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, officers responded to a report of an active fire at a property in the 100 block of Cameron Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a vacant fourplex engulfed in flames, with the fire extending to a neighbouring residence.
The buildings sustained extensive damage, but no injuries were reported.
Investigators urge residents and business owners within the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., for video evidence that may assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.
They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.