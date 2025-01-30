Officers with the Windsor Police Arson Unit are investigating a fire at a residential building in the city's west end that's being treated as suspicious.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, officers responded to a report of an active fire at a property in the 100 block of Cameron Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a vacant fourplex engulfed in flames, with the fire extending to a neighbouring residence.

It took Windsor Fire and Rescue several hours to douse the flames.

The buildings sustained extensive damage, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators urge residents and business owners within the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., for video evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.