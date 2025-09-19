Windsor Police have arrested two accused drug traffickers for violating their bail conditions.

In December 2024, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested by London Police and charged with a number of firearm and drug trafficking-related offences.

The man was also charged with failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act following a 2020 sexual assault conviction.

In January 2025, the woman was released on bail with conditions to reside in London, and to avoid contact with the other suspect.

In August 2025, the man was released on bail with conditions to reside in London under a curfew, and electronic monitoring, and avoid contract with the 31-year-old woman.

Earlier this month, bail compliance officers launched an investigation and determined that both suspects had violated their bail conditions.

On September 12, officers located and arrested both suspects at a home in the 1600 block of Ford Boulevard. They have each been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

The man's surety also turned himself in at Windsor Police Headquarters. He's facing charges of facilitating a breach of a release order.