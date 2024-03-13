A youth has been arrested by Windsor Police in connection to an assault that took place at a bus depot this past weekend.

According to police, on Saturday, March 9, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about an assault in the 3100 block of Howard Ave.



Through investigation, officers say they learned a 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus when he was confronted, chased and attacked by a large group of teenagers.



The group punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene.



The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



The Major Crimes Unit has arrested a 14-year-old youth in connection to the assault, and officers are working to identify several other suspects.



Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have video or dashcam evidence to contact police.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.



People can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

