A youth has been arrested by Windsor Police following an assault with a weapon earlier this week.

According to police, on Wednesday, April 10, at 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a report that an individual had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 2700 block of Lillian Avenue.



Officers say they learned the victim, a 15-year-old male, had been approached by the suspect who allegedly yelled a racial slur at him.



The suspect subsequently sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical before fleeing the scene.



Police say the victim was sent to the hospital with minor physical injuries.



Through investigation, officers quickly identified and located the suspect.



A 16-year-old, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested at his residence.



The youth is being charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and failing to comply with a release order.

