Two men are facing human trafficking charges following an investigation by Windsor police.

Police say a 27-year-old woman reported on Nov. 3 that she was forced to work in the sex trade and sexually exploited over a three-day period before escaping.

The Human Trafficking Unit in partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested one suspect in Barrie on Dec. 2.

Later that day, a second suspect was taken into custody at a home in the 400 block of Cameron Avenue in Windsor.

A 23 and 27-year-old were charged with:

Human trafficking

Procuring a person to provide sexual services

Financial/material benefit from trafficking a person

Material benefit from sexual services

Advertising another person’s sexual services

The 23-year-old was additionally charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

If you or someone you know has been affected by human trafficking or requires support, please contact Victim Services of Windsor & Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.