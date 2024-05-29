Two suspects have been arrested and charged after Windsor Police interrupted a break-and-enter in Walkerville.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a storage facility in the 800 block of Walker Road.

Officers set up a perimeter around the property and blocked all exits. During a search of the property, police located two men.

One suspect was taken into custody without incident, while the other attempted to flee but was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Following the arrests, officers learned the suspects had allegedly broken into eight storage units. They also seized a homemade taser and a pellet gun.

As a result, a 48-year-old man faces a total of 16 charges. Some of the charges include eight counts of break-and-enter of a non-dwelling unit, two counts of breach of probation, possession of a restricted weapon, mischief, among others.

A 42-year-old man faces 17 charges. Some of which include eight counts of break-and-enter of a non-dwelling unit, two counts of possession of a restricted weapon, two counts of breach of a release order, wearing a disguise to commit an offence, among others.