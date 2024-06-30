The Windsor Police Service has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the 3300 block of Millen Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, officers located a man with multiple wounds to his body. A second man, also suffering from a stab wound, was tracked down at a residence in the 3800 block of Matchett Road.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned through investigation that the two men, who are known to each other, engaged in a dispute and stabbed each other.

As a result, a 31-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, and a 24-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm as well as failure to comply with an undertaking.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.