Three people have been arrested after an investigation that resulted in Windsor police recovering over $40,000 in stolen property.

On May 27, officers from the Windsor Police Target Base Unit launched an investigation following a break-and-enter at a commercial property in the 3600 block of Lauzon Road.

Police say the suspects stole 30 compression fittings, which are available for purchase only by utility companies.

The total value of the stolen property was approximately $45,540.

As a result of the investigation, officers recovered 29 of the 30 stolen fittings and identified three suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

On May 29, police arrested a 48-year-old woman and charged her with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking property obtained by crime.

On Aug. 9, officers arrested a 37-year-old man who is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking property obtained by crime, and fraud under $5,000.

On Sept. 9, a 56-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.