Three people are facing impaired driving charges following three separate incidents over an eight-hour period.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Windsor police officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of County Road 17 for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

While speaking with the driver, who had driven into a ditch, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including slurred speech.

The 40-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he refused a breath test.

Two hours later, officers attended a parking lot in the 3700 block of Walker Road where a suspected impaired driver had pulled over with damage to her vehicle.

Officers encountered a 53-year-old female who had a strong odour of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet.

Officers arrested the motorist for impaired driving and transported her to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

At around 4 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a single-vehicle collision in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, and encountered a car that had struck a curb and sustained significant damage.

The motorist, a 34-year-old male, had a strong odour of alcohol and was uncooperative with officers. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters for further testing.