Five teens have been arrested and charged after an alleged assault involving a machete and a BB gun.

Back on Dec. 14, police say a woman and her children were confronted outside of their west Windsor home on Wells Street, when a white Dodge Caravan pulled up with several unknown males inside.

One got out and allegedly approached with a machete, while another fired a BB gun.

The suspects fled onto E.C. Row Expressway with a witness following behind. Police say the BB gun was fired again in their direction.

No injuries were reported and the witness backed off.

The van was located the following day and investigators identified the suspects.

Three suspects turned themselves in at police headquarters, and the two remaining suspects were were arrested at a home on Jefferson Boulevard.

All five are facing charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, and discharging an air gun with intent to wound.

Additional charges include dangerous driving and failure to comply with release orders.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the accused cannot be released publicly.