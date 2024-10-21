A teen who is already facing assault and weapon charges has been arrested by Windsor police for violating his bail violations.

Police say a 16-year-old male suspect was released on bail earlier this month while facing several criminal charges, including assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and failure to comply with two judicial orders.

The conditions of his bail included house arrest.

Following his release, Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and learned that the suspect was breaching the conditions of his release order.

On Oct. 18, bail compliance officers located and arrested the youth in Walkerville.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services to supervise high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew or electronic monitoring.

To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.