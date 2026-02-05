Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft investigation in Windsor.

On February 4, 2026, officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

On January 30, a Chevrolet Silverado that had been left running with the key in the ignition was stolen around Aylmer Avenue and Tuscarora Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was quickly located unoccupied in the 500 block of Assumption Street and was returned to its owner.

Members of the Auto Theft Unit obtained surveillance images of the suspect and distributed his photo prior to his arrest.