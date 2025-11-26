Windsor police have made an arrest in connection to a break-and-enter on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., surveillance video captured a lone suspect forcefully opening the back door of a restaurant on Wyandotte Street West near Campbell Avenue.

The suspect was reportedly seen wearing a red bandana partially covering his face.

Money and a laptop were allegedly stolen from the restaurant.

Police were able to identify a suspect and took him into custody in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

A 53-year-old man is charged with break-and-enter and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.