A suspect was taken into custody in connection to a string of break and enters in the city.

Between Nov. 4 and 7, Windsor police responded to three reports of break-ins or attempted break-ins at businesses and non-profit social enterprises throughout the city, with the incidents resulting in significant damage to property, as well as the theft of multiple license plates, clothing, and other items.

Police say each incident involved a male suspect with the same description.

Officers located and arrested a suspect on Thursday Nov. 7 in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue.

A 46-year-old man faces a dozen charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.