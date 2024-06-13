A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Windsor Police in connection to an armed robbery.

According to police, on Thursday, June 12, shortly after 9 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on Dufferin Avenue.



Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, confronted an individual who was travelling down the street on a bicycle.



Police say the suspect demanded the victim surrender his bicycle, and when the victim refused to comply, the suspect revealed a black handgun tucked in his waistband.

The suspect then stole the victim’s bicycle and fled from the scene.

The victim didn't sustain any injuries in relation to this incident, according to police.



Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.



The man is facing three criminal charges as a result, including robbery with an offensive weapon.

