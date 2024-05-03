Windsor Police have arrested a suspect for pointing an airsoft pistol at pedestrians and passing vehicles in downtown Windsor.

According to police, shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call for a person with a firearm near the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.



Officers quickly arrested a 47-year-old man and seized a blue .45 airsoft pistol.



Police say no one was injured as a result of the incident.



The man is facing one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two counts of assault with a weapon.



Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims who still haven’t come forward.



If you were involved in or witnessed this incident, you're asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

