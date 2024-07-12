The Windsor Police Service has arrested six people during an operation targeting suspects with outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence offences.

The Special Victims Unit, along with the Problem-Oriented Policing and Emergency Services Units, conducted searches this week at various locations to round up wanted suspects.

Police say those arrested were all sought on IPV-related charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, assault choking, uttering threats, and breaching probation.

Intimate partner violence has been declared an epidemic in Windsor and nearly 100 other Ontario municipalities.

Recently, Windsor Police and Family Services Windsor-Essex launched the IPV Early Intervention and Prevention Program to identify early warning signs of domestic violence and prevent future harm.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.