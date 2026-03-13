Police have seized more than $338,000 in illegal drugs and cash following a targeted investigation in Windsor.

In January 2026, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs.

On March 11, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of DIGS, with assistance from the Emergency Services Unit and K9 Unit, located and arrested the suspect while he was operating a vehicle in Amherstburg.

Officers then executed a search warrant on the suspect's vehicle and at a residence on Concession Road 6 South.

The search resulted in the seizure of 3,050.9 grams of cocaine, 758 oxycodone (Percocet) tablets, 16.1 grams of psilocybin, $29,010 in Canadian currency, a money counter, a digital scale, and drug packaging materials.

The combined street value of the drugs is $309,041.

Several weapons were also recovered, including two heavy-duty stun guns, a crossbow, a butterfly knife, two pairs of brass knuckles, and multiple replica firearms.

A 48-year-old man is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, three counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The suspect's name is being withheld at this time for investigative purposes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.