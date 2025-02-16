One person has been arrested after Windsor police seized over $6,700 in illegal drugs.

Earlier this year, police began an investigation into a 51-year-old woman suspected of trafficking drugs in Windsor.

On Feb. 13, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers said they witnessed activity “consistent with drug trafficking,” and conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Howard Avenue.

It was then that officers seized 1.4 grams of crack cocaine and $20 in Canadian cash.

Later, police searched a residence in the 800 block of Ottawa Street, where trafficking was suspected to occur.

There, police found 51.1 grams of crack cocaine, 12.8 grams of cocaine, a scale, a debt list, packaging, and $60 in Canadian cash.

Police also searched the suspect’s vehicle and seized an additional 0.5 grams of crack cocaine, $1,445 in Canadian cash, and $109 in American cash.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $6,790.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of operation while prohibited.