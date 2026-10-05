Windsor police arrest one during RIDE program

Police in Windsor and Amherstburg conduct RIDE programs on Oct. 30, 2020

Windsor police arrested one driver for drug-impaired driving during a R.I.D.E. program Friday night.

Officers stopped 340 vehicles and conducted two roadside tests at locations across the city.

Before the campaign, police also targeted e-bike and e-scooter violations, making 13 stops that resulted in warnings, parental notifications and three enforcement actions. A mini gas-powered trail bike was also towed.

In total, officers issued 85 additional enforcement actions for offences including speeding, driving while suspended and seatbelt violations.