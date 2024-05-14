A 24-year-old murder suspect has been arrested by Windsor police, accused of repeatedly violating his bail conditions.

Windsor police say that in May 2020, Raul Huezo was released on bail following a first-degree murder charge.

Huezo is awaiting trial in the death of Darrion Moffatt, 19, who was shot and killed on Sept. 8, 2018 at a home on Hall Avenue.

His bail conditions included GPS monitoring and restrictions on weapons possession.

In July 2022, following a separate incident, Huezo was charged with multiple weapons offences and breach of a prohibition order.

He was again released on bail with conditions to avoid consuming alcohol and avoid using a personal cellphone.

Police say that earlier this month, data received from Huezo’s GPS monitoring device indicated he was in contravention of his release conditions.

Officers launched an investigation and reasonable grounds were formed that Huezo was in violation of two of his bail conditions.

On May 13, 2024, officers attended Huezo’s residence and took him into custody without incident.

He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a new partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024.

This specialized team supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring – and ensures that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable.

To report an individual who isn't complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700.

You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.