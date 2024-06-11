Windsor Police have arrested a 24-year-old motorcyclist after fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle collision.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call about a vehicle collision at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue.



Officers say they learned that a motorcyclist travelling northbound on Pierre Avenue struck the passenger’s side of an SUV driving eastbound on Wyandotte Street East.



The motorcyclist fled the scene, but was quickly located and arrested in a nearby alleyway.



He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



A stretch of Wyandotte Street East was closed for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.



The motorcyclist has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to comply with a release order.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223.

