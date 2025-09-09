A 53-year-old with a lengthy criminal history and currently facing a long list of new criminal charges, including drug trafficking, has been arrested by Windsor police for violating his bail conditions.

In December 2023, Jackie Todd Burkoski was granted bail on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, resisting arrest, six counts of operation of a vehicle while prohibited, and two counts of breaching of a release order.

During routine monitoring, bail compliance officers determined that Burkoski had violated his court-ordered conditions and executed a search warrant on September 5, arresting him in the 2600 block of Dominion Boulevard.

He has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Police say Burkoski has a lengthy criminal history. He was convicted of manslaughter in 2006 after a fatal altercation related to a drug dispute and served an eight-year prison sentence. While in custody, he was also convicted of drug trafficking and later pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded handgun.

The arrest was led by bail officers from the Offender Management Unit, a joint initiative between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024. The unit supervises high-risk individuals under court-ordered conditions such as house arrest, curfews, and electronic monitoring. It is funded through a provincial grant aimed at strengthening Ontario's bail system.