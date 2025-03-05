The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man for violating his bail conditions for the second time in six weeks.

In November 2024, police say Shayne Ellis was granted bail from a Hamilton court while facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of property under $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The release conditions for the 33-year-old included house arrest in Windsor with electronic monitoring and prohibition from driving due to his status as a suspended driver.

On Jan. 27, 2025, bail compliance officers arrested Ellis for breaching his conditions, and he was subsequently released under the same conditions.

Another investigation was launched on Feb. 27, after police received information that Ellis had breached his conditions once again.

On March 4, bail compliance officers, alongside the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, located and arrested Ellis at a residence in the 5500 block of Clarence Dr.

He's now charged with failure to comply with a release order and driving while under suspension.

Officers also arrested Ellis's surety, a 31-year-old woman, charging her with one count of facilitating a breach of a release order.

A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail and ensure compliance with their release conditions.

To report an individual who isn't complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.