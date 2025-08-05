Windsor police have arrested a knife-wielding suspect.

According to police, a swift response by officers led to the arrest of the suspect who allegedly threatened to harm others.

Police say on August 2 around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man heading to a retail store with the intention of buying knives to 'kill people.'

Investigators say while officers were on their way, a second call came in saying a man had entered a business in the 4100-block of Walker Road, yelling and causing a disturbance.

Police say the man then purchased a three-pack of knives and concealed them in his waistband.

He was quickly located by officers nearby and when an officer exited his cruiser, police say the suspect drew two knives from his waistband, raising one in an aggressive manner and approached the officer when apparent intent.

Police say the officer initiated de-escalation tactics and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

A 28-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting a peace officer, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with an undertaking.