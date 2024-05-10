Windsor Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a carjacking last weekend.

According to police, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, officers responded to a report of a vehicle robbery within the area of Ellis Street East, just east of Howard Avenue.



Police say two suspects, one of whom brandished a folding pocketknife, opened the doors of the victim’s vehicle and demanded that the driver exit the vehicle.



The male suspect then allegedly attempted to cut through the victim’s seatbelt, but the victim was able to exit the vehicle without sustaining any injuries.



Police say the suspects then fled from the area in the victim’s vehicle while in possession of their cellphone and wallet.



The suspects allegedly then made purchases with the victim’s credit card and attempted to complete several additional transactions.



The suspects, who were later identified as a 32-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were arrested in the Durham region on Thursday and taken back to Windsor.



They've each been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.



The man faces an additional two counts of breach of probation, while the woman was additionally charged with four counts of possession and use of a credit card obtained by an offence.

