A man has been arrested and charged by Windsor Police following a drug seizure with a value of $56,000.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, following an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit, officers arrested a male suspect in the city's west end.

Officers seized 3.5 grams of fentanyl and 1.7 grams of cocaine during the arrest.

Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant on the suspect's home where 168 grams of fentanyl, 130 grams of cocaine, nearly $300 in Canadian currency, and a digital scale were seized.

The total value of the drugs seized was just over $56,000.

The suspect faces two charges of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, one for cocaine, and one for fentanyl.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.