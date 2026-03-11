Police have arrested one man and recovered a dog reported stolen in Windsor.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, officers responded to a report of a stolen dog at an apartment building in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

The complainant reported that her white Shih Tzu left the apartment unnoticed after an unknown man knocked on her door.

She called police after realizing the dog was missing.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the suspect picking up the dog and leaving the property.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect and launched a search to locate both him and the missing dog.

At approximately 3 p.m., officers arrested the suspect after a brief chase in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

The dog was found behind a nearby building inside a black reusable grocery bag secured with a knot. Sticks covered the bag to prevent the animal from escaping.

Luckily, the dog was unharmed and has since been safely reunited with its owner.

A 36-year-old man is charged with willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal; theft under $5,000; and possession of property or a thing obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.