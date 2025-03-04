One person has been arrested in connection to a robbery and choking at a business in Windsor.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, March 3, 2025, Windsor police officers were called to a report of a robbery in progress at a business in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a man had entered the store, forced his way across the counter, and choked an employee while demanding cigarettes.

After a brief struggle, the suspect stole cigarettes and left the store without further incident.

Police say the employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After reviewing the store's video surveillance, police quickly identified a suspect and just before 11 p.m., located and arrested the man around Park Street West and Pelissier Street.

A 29-year-old man is charged with robbery.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.catchcrooks.