A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a realistic-looking airsoft gun at another person.

Windsor Police state that on Tuesday, Sept. 24, shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 3200 block of Walker Road.

Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect - who was on the porch of a residence - had pulled what appeared to be a firearm from his waistband, and then allegedly pointed it at a person on the street.

Officers quickly surrounded the property, arrested the man without incident, and recovered the weapon - which turned out to be an airsoft gun.

The man has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.