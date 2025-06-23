17 people have been arrested by Windsor police as part of a three day initiative on Glengarry Avenue.

From Friday to Sunday last week, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP), in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, conducted a targeted operation at apartment buildings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

Over the course of the three-day operation, officers made 17 arrests, laid 22 charges, and recovered a vehicle reported stolen in Waterloo.

Charges included break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say the arrests are part of a broader high-visibility initiative by the Windsor Police Service and community partners aimed at improving quality of life on Glengarry Avenue.