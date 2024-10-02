A three-day retail theft operation in Windsor has resulted in 15 people being arrested.

Between Sept. 25 and 27, members of the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit partnered with loss prevention teams at two local stores to focus on retail theft.

Officers arrested a total of 15 people, laid 20 charges, and recovered $725 in stolen property.

"The perception that shoplifting is a victimless crime could not be further from the truth," said Inspector Jennifer Crosby. "Thieves can often become aggressive and even lash out physically at store employees. The financial costs are also enormous and are ultimately passed on to the customers."

This is the latest in a series of operations by police to crackdown on retail theft.

Between Sept. 18 and 20, members of the POP Unit arrested 19 people and laid 45 charges as part of a similar operation.

Out of the 19 arrested during that three-day blitz, 11 were repeat theft suspects, and four were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police recovered nearly $2,300 worth of stolen property during that operation.